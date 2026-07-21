Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy, Paytm among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in the red on Monday, July 20, mirroring weak global sentiment amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The Sensex fell 443 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 77,708.52, while the Nifty 50 lost 96 points, or 0.39%, ending the session at 24,238.50. Broader markets outperformed the headline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.60%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.16%.

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However, the market is likely to open lower as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Tuesday, 21 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,154 mark, down over 105 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a subdued note as investors remain cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated crude oil prices, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, and continued weakness in the Indian rupee. The combination of external headwinds has reinforced a risk-off mood, limiting investors' appetite for equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, TVS Motor Company, JSW Infrastructure, Adani Total Gas Shares of Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, TVS Motor Company, JSW Infrastructure, Adani Total Gas will remain in focus as companies will report their Q1 results 2026 today.

CDSL The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has fined Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) ₹1 crore over cybersecurity and operational deficiencies that led to a malware attack in November 2022.

Paytm One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, reported a 79% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹220 crore for the quarter, up from ₹123 crore in the same period last year.

BlueStone Jewellery BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle posted an adjusted net profit of ₹14 crore for the June quarter, reversing an adjusted net loss of ₹21 crore reported in the year-ago period.

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Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that its Metals & Minerals (M&M) business has bagged multiple mega orders from major public and private sector metals and mining companies in India, further strengthening its position in providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the metals and minerals value chain.

Canara HSBC Canara HSBC Life Insurance posted a 20.3% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹28.1 crore in the first quarter.

Sobha The company posted a strong performance in the first quarter, with its net profit surging to ₹51 crore from ₹14 crore in the same period last year.

Emcure Pharma The pharmaceutical company announced that its co-marketed brand, Poviztra, has secured approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for treating non-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

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IndiGo IndiGo has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CFM International to procure over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines for 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The deal marks the largest-ever single order for LEAP engines and sets a new record for CFM International.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.