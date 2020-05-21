Subscribe
Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, aviation firms, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Motors
Bajaj Auto managing director, Rajiv Bajaj. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, aviation firms, Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Motors

2 min read . 11:28 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet are likely to be in focus as the Centre has allowed the resumption of air services from 25 May
  • Bajaj Finserv will today announce earnings for Q4

Here is a list of top ten stocks that may be in focus on Thursday:

Bajaj Auto: The auto major reported a 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated revenue for the March quarter to 6,816 crore, as against 7,421 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated net profit for the period was at Rs1,354 crore, down 4% YoY from 1,408 crore a year ago.

Aviation Firms: The government has allowed the resumption of air services from 25 May. All airline operations have been suspended since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 25 March. InterGlobe Aviation, which owns and operates IndiGo, and SpiceJet are likely to be under investor lens today.

Tata Motors: The auto major's board approved offering for subscription of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The board of the pharmaceutical giant re-appointed GV Prasad as co-chairman and managing director (MD) of the company till January 2026.

Bajaj Finserv: The financial services company will today announce earnings for the March quarter. Separately, Jubilant Industries, Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Hindustan Zinc will also report their financial results for January-March FY20.

Blue Star: Care Ratings reaffirmed credit rating for long-term and short-term credit facilities at AA+ but revised the outlook from stable to negative due to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, and expected lower demand of consumer durables in the near-to-medium term due to the national lockdown.

Jubilant Foodworks: The company, which operates the Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts chain of pizza and coffee shops in India, posted a 71.5% YoY drop in standalone net profit to 21 crore for the March quarter, against a net profit of 73.94 crore in Q4FY19.

Monsanto India: The Delhi High Court has dismissed plea by Monsanto to quash investigation initiated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the company in February 2016. The investigation against Monsanto was initiated by the CCI over a complaint that alleged abuse of dominant position by Monsanto in manufacture and sale of BT Cotton seeds in India.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals: The company said its board will meet on 25 May to consider and approve raising funds through the issue of equity shares on a rights basis.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement maker's standalone revenue fell 9.5% YoY to 1,061.2 crore in January-March. However, standalone net profit was up 2.3 times from a year ago at 100.8 crore during the March quarter.

