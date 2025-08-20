Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, HAL, Paytm, RVNL among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Auto The leading automobile firm has raised ₹500 crore through commercial paper, issued at a discount rate of 6.25%, with a CRISIL A1+ credit rating.

UltraTech Cement UltraTech Cement is set to surpass the 200 MTPA capacity milestone by the close of the current fiscal year, a full year ahead of its FY27 target, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced.

Indian Oil Indian Oil and Air India have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of sustainable aviation fuel.

Hindustan Aeronautics The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics, in a deal valued at ₹62,000 crore, making it one of HAL’s biggest defence contracts.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC has sanctioned and finalized a new term loan agreement of ₹199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO).

One97 Communications (Paytm) Motilal Oswal AMC, via its different schemes, acquired an additional 26.31 lakh shares of Paytm, equivalent to a 0.41% stake, raising its overall holding to 5.1577%, compared to 4.7453% on August 11.

Lloyds Metal & Energy The company has won the bid for the Tandsi - III and Tandsi - III Extension coking coal blocks, securing them with a 10.5% premium. Situated along the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border, the mine covers about 338 hectares and is estimated to contain reserves of 23 million metric tonnes.

NTPC Green The company declared the commencement of commercial operations for a 212.5 MW capacity unit, the fourth segment of its 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project in Gujarat, managed through its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy.

SRF The company has entered into strategic partnerships with The Chemours Company to jointly work on the production and commercialization of advanced fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers.

GMR Power and Urban Infra The company is scheduled to meet on August 22 to discuss a potential fundraise of up to ₹3,000 crore through QIP, FCCBs, or other instruments, pending necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.