Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor, Suzlon Energy, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to ₹2,109 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 6 percent to ₹12,807 crore during the same period. On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased by 5 percent from ₹2,005 crore in the September quarter, while revenues dipped by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter.

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy reported a 32 percent drop in consolidated profit to ₹157 crore for the December 2024 quarter, compared to ₹232 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue decreased slightly by 1 percent YoY to ₹2,640 crore. The board approved raising up to ₹3,000 crore in long-term funds through the issuance of rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

Hyundai Motor: Hyundai Motor India Ltd recorded a 19 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,124 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The company sold 186,408 passenger vehicles during Q3 FY2024-25, including 146,022 units in the domestic market, driven by strong SUV sales. Notably, Hyundai achieved its highest-ever CNG penetration, which increased to 15 percent from 12 percent in the same period last year.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy reported a strong performance for the December 2024 quarter, with net profit nearly doubling YoY to ₹387 crore. Other income contributed ₹27 crore, up from ₹9 crore a year ago. Revenue almost doubled, rising 91 percent YoY to ₹2,968.8 crore, and grew sequentially by 45 percent. EBITDA margin improved to 16.6 percent, up by 110 basis points from 15.5 percent last year, supported by record deliveries.

SBI Card: SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd reported a 30 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹383.2 crore for Q3 FY25, down from ₹549.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased marginally by 1 percent to ₹4,767 crore. Net interest income (NII) fell by 3.5 percent to ₹3,790.1 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slightly improved, reducing to 3.24 percent compared to 3.27 percent in the previous quarter.

M&M Financial: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported a 62.7 percent YoY surge in net profit to ₹899.5 crore for Q3 FY25. The company’s Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 18 percent YoY to ₹2,097.1 crore, surpassing estimates of ₹1,927.2 crore. This reflects strong performance compared to ₹1,779 crore in the same quarter last year.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Pharma Ltd's net profit declined by 63.4 percent YoY to ₹3.7 crore for the December 2024 quarter, down from ₹10.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 12.5 percent to ₹2,204.2 crore. Operating-level EBITDA rose 25.8 percent YoY to ₹337.7 crore, supported by higher revenue growth.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports Ltd posted a net profit of ₹202.1 crore for Q3 FY25, reversing a net loss of ₹486.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 19.2 percent YoY to ₹2,653.2 crore, while EBITDA surged 48.3 percent to ₹991.7 crore, up from ₹668.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Home First Finance: Home First Finance Company India Ltd reported a 24.1 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹97.8 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹78.8 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest income (NII) rose by 28.4 percent YoY to ₹213.3 crore from ₹166.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

CSB Bank: CSB Bank reported a marginal 1.3 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹152 crore for the December quarter, compared to ₹150 crore in the year-ago period. NII declined by 1.9 percent to ₹375.4 crore. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs reducing to ₹458.2 crore or 1.58 percent of total advances, down from 1.68 percent in the previous quarter.

Bosch: Bosch Ltd posted an 11.6 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹458 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹518 crore last year. Revenue from operations increased by 6.2 percent YoY to ₹4,465.7 crore, driven by higher service income from developing automotive components. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.7 percent to ₹582.7 crore.

VIP Industries: VIP Industries reported a net loss of ₹12.4 crore for the December quarter, compared to a net profit of ₹7.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 8.3 percent YoY to ₹501 crore, while EBITDA fell 45.5 percent to ₹28.5 crore.

MOFSL: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd posted a 14.4 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹564.5 crore for Q3 FY25, while revenue rose by 11.6 percent to ₹1,998.6 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share, with a record date of February 1, 2025.

Star Health: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported a 25.7 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹215.1 crore for Q3 FY25. Net earned premium (NEP) rose 15.4 percent YoY to ₹3,799.7 crore, but underwriting losses of ₹49 crore reversed the ₹114 crore profit recorded in Q3 FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive reported a 2.3 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹322.8 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹330 crore in the same period last year.