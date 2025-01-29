Mint Market

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor, Suzlon Energy, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
Stocks to watch today(Unsplash)

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit to 2,109 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations grew by 6 percent to 12,807 crore during the same period. On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased by 5 percent from 2,005 crore in the September quarter, while revenues dipped by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter. 

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy reported a 32 percent drop in consolidated profit to 157 crore for the December 2024 quarter, compared to 232 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue decreased slightly by 1 percent YoY to 2,640 crore. The board approved raising up to 3,000 crore in long-term funds through the issuance of rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. 

Hyundai Motor: Hyundai Motor India Ltd recorded a 19 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to 1,124 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The company sold 186,408 passenger vehicles during Q3 FY2024-25, including 146,022 units in the domestic market, driven by strong SUV sales. Notably, Hyundai achieved its highest-ever CNG penetration, which increased to 15 percent from 12 percent in the same period last year.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy reported a strong performance for the December 2024 quarter, with net profit nearly doubling YoY to 387 crore. Other income contributed 27 crore, up from 9 crore a year ago. Revenue almost doubled, rising 91 percent YoY to 2,968.8 crore, and grew sequentially by 45 percent. EBITDA margin improved to 16.6 percent, up by 110 basis points from 15.5 percent last year, supported by record deliveries.

SBI Card: SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd reported a 30 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to 383.2 crore for Q3 FY25, down from 549.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased marginally by 1 percent to 4,767 crore. Net interest income (NII) fell by 3.5 percent to 3,790.1 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slightly improved, reducing to 3.24 percent compared to 3.27 percent in the previous quarter.

M&M Financial: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported a 62.7 percent YoY surge in net profit to 899.5 crore for Q3 FY25. The company’s Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 18 percent YoY to 2,097.1 crore, surpassing estimates of 1,927.2 crore. This reflects strong performance compared to 1,779 crore in the same quarter last year.

Piramal Pharma: Piramal Pharma Ltd's net profit declined by 63.4 percent YoY to 3.7 crore for the December 2024 quarter, down from 10.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 12.5 percent to 2,204.2 crore. Operating-level EBITDA rose 25.8 percent YoY to 337.7 crore, supported by higher revenue growth.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports Ltd posted a net profit of 202.1 crore for Q3 FY25, reversing a net loss of 486.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 19.2 percent YoY to 2,653.2 crore, while EBITDA surged 48.3 percent to 991.7 crore, up from 668.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Home First Finance: Home First Finance Company India Ltd reported a 24.1 percent YoY increase in net profit to 97.8 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 78.8 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest income (NII) rose by 28.4 percent YoY to 213.3 crore from 166.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

CSB Bank: CSB Bank reported a marginal 1.3 percent YoY increase in net profit to 152 crore for the December quarter, compared to 150 crore in the year-ago period. NII declined by 1.9 percent to 375.4 crore. Asset quality improved, with gross NPAs reducing to 458.2 crore or 1.58 percent of total advances, down from 1.68 percent in the previous quarter.

Bosch: Bosch Ltd posted an 11.6 percent YoY decline in net profit to 458 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 518 crore last year. Revenue from operations increased by 6.2 percent YoY to 4,465.7 crore, driven by higher service income from developing automotive components. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.7 percent to 582.7 crore.

VIP Industries: VIP Industries reported a net loss of 12.4 crore for the December quarter, compared to a net profit of 7.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 8.3 percent YoY to 501 crore, while EBITDA fell 45.5 percent to 28.5 crore.

MOFSL: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd posted a 14.4 percent YoY decline in net profit to 564.5 crore for Q3 FY25, while revenue rose by 11.6 percent to 1,998.6 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of 5 per share, with a record date of February 1, 2025.

Star Health: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company reported a 25.7 percent YoY decline in net profit to 215.1 crore for Q3 FY25. Net earned premium (NEP) rose 15.4 percent YoY to 3,799.7 crore, but underwriting losses of 49 crore reversed the 114 crore profit recorded in Q3 FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive reported a 2.3 percent YoY decline in net profit to 322.8 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 330 crore in the same period last year.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) recorded a 123.5 percent YoY increase in net profit to 134.7 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 60.3 crore last year. Revenue surged 32.2 percent YoY to 7,277.1 crore, supported by strong sales growth.

 

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
