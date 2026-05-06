Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Paytm, L&T, Marico among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed in red on Tuesday, 5 May, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,100 mark. The Sensex declined by 251.61 points, or 0.33%, to end at 77,017.79, while the Nifty 50 fell 86.50 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 24,032.80.

However, the market is likely to snap its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Wednesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,322 mark, down over 216 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“The Nifty 50 is set to open on a positive note, supported by firm global cues and early signals from Gift Nifty, which is trading around the 24,200 mark. The constructive setup follows a strong close on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 scaled fresh record highs, aided by easing crude oil prices and encouraging corporate earnings,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Wednesday, 6 May -

Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Paytm, KPIT Technologies, Shree Cements, Radico Khaitan Shares of Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Paytm, KPIT Technologies, Shree Cements, Radico Khaitan will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q4 results today.

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Larsen & Toubro Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro (L&T) posted a 3% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹5,326 crore for the fourth quarter, down from ₹5,497 crore in the same period last year.

Marico FMCG major Marico posted a robust performance for the March quarter on Tuesday, driven by strong volume growth in its domestic business and sustained momentum in international markets, although higher input costs weighed on margins. The board also proposed a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY26.

Poonwalla Fincorp The non-banking financial company on Tuesday posted a profit after tax of ₹255 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, up from ₹150 crore in the December quarter, reflecting a 70% sequential increase.

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Hero Motocorp The company reported a solid performance for the March quarter, surpassing Street expectations on key metrics, driven by strong volume growth and an improved product mix.

KEC International The company has won fresh orders totaling ₹1,002 crore across various business segments, according to a press release issued on May 5.

Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has named her niece, Claire Mazumdar (pictured), as her successor at Biocon. In a post on X, she clarified that she will remain in charge of the company for now, with the transition to take place gradually.

Coforge The merger with Cigniti Technologies will take effect following the filing of the NCLT order. The consolidation is expected to be beneficial in terms of scale and capabilities, while the record date for the share swap will be announced in due course.

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Vikran Engineering The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vikran Renewable, to focus on solar and integrated energy projects, marking a strategic move into the renewable energy space.

United Breweries The beer manufacturer posted a net profit of ₹101.7 crore in the fourth quarter, up from ₹97.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a 4.4% year-on-year growth.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.