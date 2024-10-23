Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Green, Paytm, Zomato, RITES, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy reported robust earnings for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The company's net profit stood at ₹515 crore, marking a 39 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) from ₹371 crore in the same period last year. In addition, the Adani Group-controlled renewable energy firm's total income surged by 30.4 percent, reaching ₹3,376 crore compared to ₹2,589 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato: Zomato's board approved a proposal to raise ₹8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares. The capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's position in the competitive food and grocery delivery market, where it faces challenges from IPO-bound rivals such as Swiggy and Zepto. Zomato’s net profit witnessed a significant increase, growing nearly fivefold to ₹176 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹36 crore in the same quarter last year. The impressive growth was driven primarily by the rapid expansion of its quick commerce business, Blinkit, and the success of its restaurant supplies business, Hyperpure.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance recorded a 13 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 FY25, amounting to ₹4,013.7 crore, up from ₹3,550.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, this figure came slightly below the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹4,043.4 crore. The company's earnings benefited from a one-time gain of ₹2,544.11 crore from the sale of its stake in Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL). Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) jumped 22.8 percent to ₹8,837.7 crore, compared to ₹7,196.3 crore in Q2 FY24, and net total income rose by 24 percent to ₹10,946 crore.

Indus Towers: Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers posted a significant 71.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹2,223.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This compares to ₹1,294.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations also grew by 4.7 percent, climbing to ₹7,465.3 crore against ₹7,132.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Persistent Systems: Mid-tier IT services provider Persistent Systems reported a 23.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹325 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024, up from ₹263 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations also increased by 20.1 percent to ₹2,897 crore, compared to ₹2,412 crore in the year-ago quarter, as stated in a regulatory filing.

RITES: Engineering firm RITES announced that its previously-awarded project management consultancy (PMC) contract from the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) has been converted into a turnkey contract. The project involves constructing two railway private freight terminals (PFTs) at Dharmapura and Susheel Nagar in Ballari District under the Comprehensive Environment Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) for KMERC.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Thrissur-based gold lender Dhanlaxmi Bank has announced plans to raise up to ₹300 crore through a rights issue, offering equity shares to its existing eligible shareholders. This decision was taken during a board meeting held on October 22, 2024. The rights issue is intended to bolster the bank's capital base and support its growth initiatives, according to an exchange filing by the bank.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight

Mahindra Finance: Mahindra Finance reported a 36 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹390 crore, compared to ₹287 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the lender's net profit surged 57 percent to ₹369 crore in the September quarter, although it fell 25 percent from ₹513 crore in the preceding June quarter. Core net interest income grew by 19 percent year-on-year to ₹1,991 crore, supported by a 20 percent increase in its gross loan book and stable net interest margins of 6.5 percent.

Olectra Greentech: Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech saw its net profit skyrocket by 156.45 percent year-on-year to ₹47.7 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, compared to ₹18.6 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations also grew substantially, rising 70.5 percent to ₹523.7 crore from ₹307.2 crore in the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter.

Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to resume onboarding new users onto its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. This approval, communicated in a letter dated October 22, 2024, follows a temporary halt earlier in the year due to directives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

GMDC: State-owned Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) reported a 71.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, amounting to ₹127.86 crore, up from ₹74.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹593.01 crore, compared to ₹382.74 crore in the year-ago period, as reported in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Stocks to buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three shares for Wednesday