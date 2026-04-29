Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Eternal, BHEL among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market slipped back into a downtrend on Tuesday, April 28, after a brief rally, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices elevated and banking stocks came under pressure following the Reserve Bank of India’s final credit-loss guidelines.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.40% lower at 23,995, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.54% to end at 76,886, compared to its previous close on Monday.

However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Wednesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,081 mark, down over 18.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equity markets are set to open on a cautious and potentially volatile note, as elevated crude prices and persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on sentiment. Brent crude remains firm in the $110–113 per barrel range, reflecting ongoing disruptions to supply and reinforcing inflation concerns,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Wednesday, April 29 -

Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Waaree Energies, Federal Bank Shares of Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Indian Bank, Waaree Energies, Federal Bank will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Eternal Eternal, the operator of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce service Blinkit, posted a 346% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹174 crore in the fourth quarter.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India posted a 6.5% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to ₹3,659 crore for the March quarter, despite a 28.2% increase in revenue from operations to ₹52,462.5 crore. The country’s largest carmaker also declared a final dividend of ₹140 per share for FY26.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers GRSE posted a net profit of ₹303 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from ₹244 crore in the same period last year, marking a growth of 24%.

Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank posted a strong recovery in earnings for the March quarter, with its net profit surging 68% YoY to ₹530 crore, driven by reduced provisioning and an improvement in asset quality.

Go Digit General Insurance The company delivered a stable Q4 performance, with gross written premium increasing 6.18% year-on-year to ₹2,735.7 crore, up from ₹2,576.4 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL announced that it has entered into a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam— a DRDO facility — for gas turbine applications in naval systems.

REC The company posted a subdued performance in Q4, with net profit dropping 20.6% year-on-year to ₹3,362.3 crore from ₹4,236.2 crore. Net interest income (NII) also declined 16% to ₹5,170 crore, down from ₹6,165 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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AWL Agri Business AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, reported stronger-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, supported by robust growth in its edible oils segment. The FMCG company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹292 crore (about $30.89 million) for the quarter ending March 2026.

Orient Cement The company delivered a mixed performance in Q4, with net profit increasing 31.7% year-on-year to ₹55.4 crore, up from ₹42.1 crore.