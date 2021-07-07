Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Future group, M&M, NMDC, Tata Steel

IIFL Finance: The non-convertible debenture issue of IIFL Finance unit IIFL Home Finance opened 6 July and closes on 28 July. The issue, which has been rated AA, will offer an effective yield in the range of 9-10%. Tranche one issue includes a base issue size for ₹100 crore with a greenshoe of up to ₹900 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore. The total shelf size/shelf limit is at ₹5000 crore, IIFL Home said in a release.

