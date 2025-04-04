Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Mazagon Dock, Vedanta, DMart, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Finance reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY25, with its assets under management (AUM) rising 26 percent year-on-year to ₹4.17 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. The company added approximately ₹18,700 crore to its AUM during the quarter, indicating sustained demand for its financial offerings. Its customer base expanded to 101.82 million, up from 83.64 million in the year-ago period, with 4.70 million new customers added in the quarter.

HDFC Bank saw a 7.7 percent year-on-year rise in period-end advances under management, reaching ₹27.73 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. Advances rose 3.3 percent sequentially. Retail loans grew 9 percent year-on-year, while commercial and rural banking segments recorded a 12.8 percent uptick.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders came into focus after the government announced plans to divest up to a 4.83 percent stake through an offer for sale (OFS). The base offer comprises 2.83 percent or around 5.71 million shares, with an option to offload another 2 percent via a green shoe option. The OFS opened for non-retail investors on April 4, with retail participation scheduled for April 7. The floor price was set at ₹2,525 per share, marking an 8 percent discount to the stock’s current market price.

Vedanta reported record production levels across its key verticals for Q4 and FY25. Aluminium production hit an all-time high of 2,421 kt for the fiscal, rising 2 percent year-on-year. Fourth-quarter aluminium output also rose 1 percent. The company posted strong growth in zinc, iron ore, steel, oil and gas, and power segments.

UltraTech Cement announced the acquisition of 100 percent equity in Wonder WallCare at an enterprise value of up to ₹235 crore. The company entered a Share Purchase Agreement with the existing shareholders of Wonder WallCare. The transaction is expected to close within 90 days, subject to regulatory clearances.

Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart, posted standalone revenue of ₹14,462.39 crore for Q4 FY25, up 16.7 percent from ₹12,393.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company continued its expansion, ending the period with 415 stores. Revenue growth has been consistent, rising from ₹8,606.09 crore in Q4 FY22 to ₹10,337.12 crore in Q4 FY23.

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock each infused ₹66.5 crore into their joint venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, by subscribing to 6.65 crore equity shares at ₹10 each. This brought the total capital investment in the 50:50 venture to ₹84.5 crore. The transaction was classified as a related-party deal conducted on an arm’s length basis.

Paras Defence signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel-based MicroCon Vision Ltd, part of the Controp and Rafael Group. The agreement positioned Paras Defence as the exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technologies in India, promising more cost-effective solutions for domestic defence applications.

RBL Bank reported 7 percent year-on-year and 4 percent sequential growth in total deposits, which stood at ₹1.10 lakh crore in Q4 FY25. CASA deposits rose 4 percent year-on-year and 8 percent quarter-on-quarter to ₹37,884 crore. While the CASA ratio declined to 34.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year ago, it improved from 32.8 percent in the previous quarter.

YES Bank posted an 8.2 percent year-on-year rise in advances to ₹2,46,539 crore as of March 31, 2025. Sequentially, loans grew 0.7 percent. Deposits rose 6.8 percent year-on-year and 2.6 percent sequentially to ₹2,84,488 crore. CASA deposits surged 18.4 percent year-on-year, taking the CASA ratio to 34.3 percent, compared with 30.9 percent a year ago and 33.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Nestlé India announced the groundbreaking of its tenth manufacturing facility and first in Eastern India, located in Khordha, Odisha. The inauguration was attended by the state’s Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi. The new factory represents an initial investment of about ₹900 crore and will focus on producing items from the company’s foods portfolio, including cooking aids and prepared dishes.