Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, ICICI Pru Life, IDFC, telecom stocks

Bajaj Finance: The company's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY22 came at ₹1,002 crore, up 4% as compared to ₹962 crore in the same quarter last year. Its Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, for Q1FY22 increased by 8% to ₹4,489 crore as against ₹4,152 crore in the year ago quarter, the financial services company's quarterly results showed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}