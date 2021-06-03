Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi, MTAR Tech, RIL, Wipro

RIL: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL, in his address to shareholders in the company’s annual report released on Wednesday, said, "As technology becomes a driving force in all businesses and facets of life, the future belongs to organizations that can lead and leverage the digital revolution," implying that RIL's push through its telecom and digital services and new commerce business is a step in that direction. Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack, Reliance Industries' annual report has said, highlighting that India is at the forefront of the ‘global digital revolution’.