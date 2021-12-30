Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Paytm, Federal Bank, BPCL

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

NTPC: India’s largest electricity producer is seeking a strategic investor in its renewables business prior to taking the unit public next year, said a company official with knowledge of the matter. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of the New Delhi-based firm, plans international roadshows in the fiscal year starting April to find a partner and hopes an investor will boost the value of the subsequent IPO, said the official.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Housing Finance has announced its new festive offer, with home loans now starting as low as 6.65% per annum subject to terms and conditions. The housing finance company will allow eligible applicants the option to link their home loan interest rates to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate, and benefit from possible rate reductions by the apex body.

Federal Bank: Private lender Federal Bank on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Schwing Stetter (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Schwing GMBH, Germany, one of the largest manufacturers of concrete and construction equipment in India.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto has today announced an investment of ₹300 crore and commenced work at a brand-new unit at Akurdi for manufacturing electric vehicles. This unit will have a production capacity of 500,000 EVs per annum. Akurdi (Pune) is also the site of the original Chetak scooter factory that made Bajaj Auto a household name in India. It is spread over half a million sq. feet and will employ nearly 800 people.

Paytm: The associate entity of Paytm, Paytm Payments Banks has announced appointment of three independent directors. The board of Paytm Payments Bank has approved the appointment of former DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek), banking veteran with SBI Manju Agarwal, and banker Shinjini Kumar as independent directors. Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of One97 Communications which recently listed on the stock exchanges, has seven board members including MD & CEO Satish Kumar Gupta and chairman Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Former DPIIT secretary Abhishek has been part of government initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and regulatory reforms.

PVR: Muliplex chain operator PVR Ltd today said it has raised ticket prices in Telangana by 50% in line with the latest directions issued by the state government, the company informed the exchanges today. Currently, movie tickets for mainstream seats attract a price of ₹150, which will be raised ₹250 + GST, while the recliner seats will be charged ₹300 + GST as against ₹250 currently.

SJVN Ltd: State-run hydro power major SJVN Ltd will invest Rs. 60,000 crores for harnessing 5097 MW of hydro power in Arunachal Pradesh. The company has been allotted five hydro electric power projects by the state government work on which is now expected to start now with SJVN expecting to commission these over next 8-10 years.

Varun Beverages: Has incorporated a new entity 'Varun Beverages RDC SAS' in the Democratic Republic of Congo to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, trading and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 2.019% stake in Bharat Petroleum via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 7.03% from 5.01%.

Telecom stocks: Icra Ltd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on telecom sector to stable from negative following recent tariff increases undertaken by telcos and a a four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue and spectrum dues. For FY22, the telecom sector is expected to contribute around ₹54,000 crore to the government's non-tax receipts which will be close to the budgeted estimate for the fiscal, it said.

