Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Paytm, Federal Bank, BPCL

Paytm: The associate entity of Paytm, Paytm Payments Banks has announced appointment of three independent directors. The board of Paytm Payments Bank has approved the appointment of former DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek), banking veteran with SBI Manju Agarwal, and banker Shinjini Kumar as independent directors. Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of One97 Communications which recently listed on the stock exchanges, has seven board members including MD & CEO Satish Kumar Gupta and chairman Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Former DPIIT secretary Abhishek has been part of government initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, and regulatory reforms.

