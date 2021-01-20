Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, SBI, HUL, Vedanta, IIFL Finance, Sobha

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Bajaj Finance: India’s largest non-bank lender will report it December quarter earnings today. The company's consolidated net profit fell 36% to ₹965 crore in the September quarter on higher provisioning. Provisions rose 181% to ₹1635 crore as on 31 September.

State Bank of India: The RBI said the state-owned lender, along with private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are 'too big to fail'. SIBs are subject to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure.

Hindustan Unilever: The Bombay High Court (HC) has said German personal care brand Sebamed can continue comparative advertisements naming fast-moving consumer goods major HUL soap brands Dove, Pears and Lux as long as it is backed by right scientific data. However, the company must remove HUL's detergent brand Rin reference from campaigns which compare the pH level of soap brands Pears and Dove to that of Rin.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources has agreed to settle all claims brought against it by Zambian villagers following pollution by a copper mine run by Konkola Copper Mines Plc, the company and law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday. The claim, centering on pollution from the Nchanga Copper Mine, was brought by more than 2,500 Zambian villagers against KCM - Zambia's biggest private employer - and its UK-based parent company Vedanta Resources.

IIFL Finance: The Fairfax and CDC-backed company said its wholly-owned subsidiary IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank have entered into a co-lending arrangement for extending MSME loans. Under this partnership,

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: The company reported a 37.85% jump in net profit to ₹519.3 crore for the December quarter, mainly driven by a surge in revenue and margin expansion. It reported a 12% increase in revenues to ₹3,152.8

Tata Communications: The company posted over a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹309.41 crore for the December quarter. Its income from operations was largely flat at ₹4,222.83 crore.

Ceat: The tyre manufacturer reported around 149% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹132 crore for the quarter ended December, as vehicle production returned to pre-covid level and sales in the after-market segment made a strong comeback. Net sales during the quarter surged 26% year-on-year to ₹2,221 crore.

Sobha Ltd: The real estate company said its subsidiary Sobha Highrise Ventures Private Ltd has bought 100% shares Of Annalakshmi Land Developers at ₹175.16 per share.

H.G. Infra Engineering: H.G. Rewari Bypass Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has received a declaration of appointed date as of 15 January for a new project from National Highways Authority of India.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via