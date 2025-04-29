Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Trent, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Adani Total among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Finance, Trent, Ambuja Cement, BPCL, NTPC Green Shares of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Ambuja, BPCL, and NTPC Green are likely to be in the focus as these companies are set to announce their fourth-quarter results.

IndusInd Bank Arun Khurana has stepped down from his roles as Whole-time Director and Deputy CEO of the bank, effective April 28.

Ultratech Cement Ultratech Cement posted a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,482 crore for the fourth quarter, while its revenues grew 13% YoY to ₹23,063 crore.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Aurobindo Pharma The company has reported a fire incident in the coal crusher section of its Penicillin-G manufacturing unit located in the Kakinada SEZ, Andhra Pradesh. While some ancillary equipment was damaged, the core manufacturing infrastructure remains unaffected. Importantly, there were no injuries reported. The incident is not anticipated to have a significant impact on the group's operations or financial performance. The facility is fully insured, and plant operations will be temporarily halted for approximately 20–25 days to replace the affected equipment.

Dr Reddy's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced on Monday that it has strengthened its collaboration with Sanofi Healthcare to launch a new drug aimed at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in newborns.

CESC The company has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with its subsidiary, Bhojraj Renewables Energy, for a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at a tariff of ₹3.81 per kWh for a duration of 25 years. The agreement is pending approval from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).

Adani Total Gas Adani Total Gas posted an 8% decline in its Q4FY25 net profit, recording ₹154 crore compared to ₹168 crore in the same period last year.

Gensol Engineering The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out search and seizure operations at the company's offices in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, confiscating documents, electronic devices, and financial records. Gensol mentioned that the action was undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and noted that the exact financial impact on the company cannot be determined at this stage.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma reported that a fire broke out in the coal crusher area at its Penicillin-G manufacturing facility in Kakinada, resulting in damage to some ancillary equipment.

Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank has announced the opening of 16 new branches in five states across India.