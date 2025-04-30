Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Adani Power, SBI among shares in focus today.

Vedanta, Adani Power, IOC, and Varun Beverages will be in focus today as they are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.
India's leading non-banking financial company, Bajaj Finance, on Tuesday proposed a 4:1 bonus share issuance. Additionally, its fourth-quarter profit increased by 19% year-on-year to ₹4,546 crore.
Bajaj Finserv reported a 14% increase in its net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹2,417 crore compared to ₹2,119 crore in the same quarter last year.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4,392 crore for the March quarter, marking an 8% year-on-year decrease compared to ₹4,790 crore in the same period last year.
Shares of private lender IndusInd Bank are likely to come under significant pressure on Wednesday following the resignation of CEO Sumanth Katpalia, who stepped down citing moral responsibility for accounting irregularities in the bank’s derivatives portfolio.
The Board is scheduled to meet on May 3 to discuss raising equity in FY26 through various options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or other methods. The meeting will also include a review of the March quarter and FY25 financial results.
IndiaMart reported a 49% rise in net profit to ₹181 crore, while its operating revenue saw a slight increase to ₹355 crore.
The company has secured clearance from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and officially launched its residential project, ‘The Prestige City – Indirapuram’, in the National Capital Region (NCR). The project’s gross development value (GDV) is projected to exceed ₹9,000 crore.
Nitin Kumar Yadav, IAS, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, has been given additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on the company’s Board for a one-year term, starting April 29.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.