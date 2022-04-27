Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Macrotech Developers: Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group)on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,202.37 crore for the last fiscal on higher revenue and pre-sales. Its net profit stood at ₹40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finance: Buoyed by healthy consumer sentiments, Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported its highest ever consolidated net profit at ₹2,420 crore in the three months ended March. The figure is 80 per cent higher compared to ₹1,347 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Wipro: The IT firm agreed to acquire SAP consulting firm Rizing Intermediate Holdings for $540 million to expand its capabilities in the field, the Indian software services company said in a filing with exchanges.

United Breweries: Beer maker United Breweries Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, on Tuesday reported a 67.92 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹163.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by a volume-based growth.

Tata Coffee: The firm on Tuesday reported a 12.04 per cent growth in its consolidated profit to ₹64.28 crore during the quarter ended March. The company's profit stood at ₹57.37 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, TCL said in a BSE filing.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank on Tuesday reported a 105 per cent growth in net income at ₹346 crore for the March quarter driven by margin expansion, record loan sales and lower provisioning for impaired assets.

NAM India: Nippon Life India Asset Management on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹174.85 crore for three months ended March 2022.

Mahindra Logistics: The firm on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹11 crore for the quarter ended March. It had posted a net profit of ₹12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

IIFL Securities: IIFL Securities on Tuesday reported a three per cent growth in profit after tax at ₹79.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of ₹77.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement.

Gateway Distriparks: Integrated inter-modal logistics services provider Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) on Tuesday reported an 84.40 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹85.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.