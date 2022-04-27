Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Macrotech Developers, United Breweries

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Macrotech Developers, United Breweries2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
- Indian indices rebounded strongly on Tuesday after recording losses in the last two sessions.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:
Macrotech Developers: Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group)on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,202.37 crore for the last fiscal on higher revenue and pre-sales. Its net profit stood at ₹40.16 crore in 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Finance: Buoyed by healthy consumer sentiments, Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported its highest ever consolidated net profit at ₹2,420 crore in the three months ended March. The figure is 80 per cent higher compared to ₹1,347 crore posted in the year-ago period.
Wipro: The IT firm agreed to acquire SAP consulting firm Rizing Intermediate Holdings for $540 million to expand its capabilities in the field, the Indian software services company said in a filing with exchanges.
United Breweries: Beer maker United Breweries Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, on Tuesday reported a 67.92 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹163.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, led by a volume-based growth.
Tata Coffee: The firm on Tuesday reported a 12.04 per cent growth in its consolidated profit to ₹64.28 crore during the quarter ended March. The company's profit stood at ₹57.37 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, TCL said in a BSE filing.
AU Small Finance Bank: The bank on Tuesday reported a 105 per cent growth in net income at ₹346 crore for the March quarter driven by margin expansion, record loan sales and lower provisioning for impaired assets.
NAM India: Nippon Life India Asset Management on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent increase in profit after tax at ₹174.85 crore for three months ended March 2022.
Mahindra Logistics: The firm on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent decline in its net profit to ₹11 crore for the quarter ended March. It had posted a net profit of ₹12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
IIFL Securities: IIFL Securities on Tuesday reported a three per cent growth in profit after tax at ₹79.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of ₹77.7 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement.
Gateway Distriparks: Integrated inter-modal logistics services provider Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) on Tuesday reported an 84.40 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹85.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.