Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, Wipro, Coforge, Titan, Adani Green Energy
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:
Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has removed the restrictions it had previously imposed on two of Bajaj Finance's products, eCOM and the online digital 'Insta EMI Card'. This decision, effective immediately, was announced by the company on May 2. As a result, Bajaj Finance will resume sanctioning and disbursing loans, including the issuance of EMI cards, in these two business segments.
