Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, RIL, BPCL, IEX, Indowind

Punjab & Sind Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said its board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising up to ₹250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance, the bank said on Tuesday. The bank said it plans to raise capital up to an amount aggregating to ₹250 crore in any combinations of equity shares or debt in the form of Basel III compliant bonds. The capital will be raised in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of the issue of these instruments, the lender said.

