Stocks to watch: Bajaj Housing Finance, HUL, Bharat Dynamics among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed nearly unchanged for the second consecutive day on Monday, December 1. The Sensex slipped 65 points, or 0.08%, to 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 settled at 26,175.75, down 27 points, or 0.10%. In the previous session as well, the Nifty 50 had eased 0.05% and the Sensex had inched down 0.02%.

This muted close came despite robust Q2 GDP growth of 8.2%, the highest in six quarters. Banking and financial heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI were among the major drags on the benchmark indices.

"Markets stayed in consolidation mode and ended almost unchanged, pausing near record-high territory. On the benchmark front, the Nifty 50 opened firmly around 26,325—marking a fresh lifetime high amid buoyant sentiment—but experienced intraday volatility before closing near 26,175, down 0.10%. Sectoral trends were mixed, with auto, metal, and IT edging higher, while realty and pharma closed in the red. Broader indices moved largely in line with the benchmark, though market breadth indicated underlying weakness.

Sentiment drew support from strong GDP data, reinforcing India’s economic momentum, positive global cues—particularly from US markets—and steady DII buying which offset FII outflows. Robust wholesale auto numbers and renewed optimism around rate cuts amid moderating inflation also aided the mood, even as caution persisted ahead of the RBI policy and key US data releases," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to Watch Bajaj Housing Finance The company stated that promoter Bajaj Finance intends to divest up to 2% of its stake via open-market sales to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

Ambuja Cements The company has brought online a 4 MTPA brownfield clinker expansion at its Bhatapara facility in Chhattisgarh. With this addition now fully functional, its total consolidated clinker capacity has increased to 66 MTPA.

Hindustan Unilever HUL has named Vandana Suri as its executive director for home care, with the appointment taking effect from January 1, 2026.

Indian Hotels IHCL announced that its subsidiary, Roots Corporation Ltd, has purchased 51% stakes in Pride Hospitality and ANK Hotels under separate deals, with investments of ₹81.2 crore and ₹109.3 crore, respectively.

Bharat Dynamics The company announced that it has received additional orders totaling ₹2,461.62 crore since its November 13 update. These fresh orders comprise anti-tank guided missiles and surface-to-air missiles acquired under emergency procurement.

Hyundai Motor India Hyundai posted total sales of 66,840 units in November 2025, marking a 9.1% year-on-year rise, supported by steady SUV demand and robust exports. The company maintains its rank as the country’s second-largest carmaker by volume.

NMDC The company’s iron ore production for November rose 11% year-on-year to 5.01 mt, while sales grew 4.3% to 4.17 mt, according to provisional data filed with the exchange.

Afcons Infrastructure Shapoorji Pallonji Group's company announced on Monday that its marine and industrial division bagged EPC orders worth ₹884 crore in November.

Tata Motors Tata Motors’ latest passenger vehicle sales data shows a 26% year-on-year increase to 59,199 units in November, with domestic PV sales climbing by roughly 22%.

Aditya Birla Capital The company has begun a ₹300 crore investment through a rights issue in its wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd.