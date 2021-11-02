Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, TCS, Kotak

NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Bandhan Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has authorised Bandhan Bank as an gency Bank of the RBI for undertaking Government business. The appointment would allow Bandhan Bank to undertake Government business on behalf of the RBI. With this, Bandhan Bank joins ranks with a few other scheduled private sector banks to be empanelled as Agency Banks of the RBI.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is to expand its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad, a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia, to transform the latter’s core business support systems using TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX hosted on Microsoft Azure.

ITC Ltd: ITC operated Welcomhotel has announced the launch of its 107-key property in Bhubaneswar. The company said the hotel was inaugurated by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on 1 November.

Kotak: Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), has signed an agreement with Sify Technologies Ltd, to invest up to ₹1,000 crore ($135 million) in Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd (SISL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sify.

Reliance: Reliance Retail on Monday said the country's first open air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

ONGC: The petroleum ministry has asked Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) to give away 60%stake plus operating control in India's largest oil and gas producing fields of Mumbai High and Bassein to foreign companies, according to an 28 October letter to the state-owned company.

HDFC: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,780 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2FY22). This is an increase of 32% from ₹2,870 crore in the same period last year as dividend income soared.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel on Monday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel USA, has commenced the phase II upgrade of its plate mill facility located at Baytown in Texas, USA. The project, expected to be completed by 2023, is being carried out by its subsidiary company JSW Steel (USA) Inc.

IPOs: Fino Payments IPO was subscribed 77% on Day 2 of bidding on Monday. The IPO of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 26% on first day. Sigachi Industries IPO sailed through day 1 with subscription of 9.5 times. Policybazaar IPO was subscribed 54% on day 1.

NCC: NCC Ltd has received a new order for ₹442 crore (exclusive of GST) in October. The order pertains to mining division and is received from a state government agency and does not include any internal order.

