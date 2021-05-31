NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks expected to be in the news today.

Bank of Baroda: The lender plans to raise ₹5,000 crore from sales of shares and bonds after posting an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter. borrowing plan includes raising as much as ₹2,000 crore through a sale of shares and up to ₹3,000 crore via bonds that qualify as capital, according to an exchange filing.

BPCL: The ministry of commerce and industry will soon clarify that 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) will be allowed in Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) instead of the 49% allowed for public sector petroleum refining companies as the government looks to divest its entire stake and privatise the entity.

Canara Bank: The bank’s board of directors has approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to ₹9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments. At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the ₹9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The home-grown farm equipment and utility vehicles major posted a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) from continuing operations at ₹1,635 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has allocated spectrum to telecom operators to start 5G trials in the country. "Telecom operators have been allocated spectrum in 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band across various locations," a telecom company official told a news agency.

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd: The company’s allotment committee-NCDs approved and allotted 1,000 senior secured rated, listed, principal protected market linked redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10,00,000 each on private placement basis for an issue price ₹10,02,086.

UCO Bank: The lender has allotted 203,76,17,554 equity shares of ₹10 each to Government of India at an issue price of ₹12.76 per share against capital contribution of ₹2600 crore received by the Bonk on 31.03.2021.

Jaypee Infratech: Financial creditors of embattled Jaypee Infratech have decided to give more time to state-owned NBCC and Suraksha group to submit their final bids to acquire the realty firm through the insolvency process. The two-day voting process, which began on May 27, to decide whether a further extension should be given to both the contenders concluded on Friday evening.

Wipro: The company has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of $76.24 million. Now Wipro does not hold any stake in Ensono Holdings, it said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a ₹10 crore fine on private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd for selling vehicle-tracking devices to its auto loan customers.

