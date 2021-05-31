Stocks to Watch: Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Canara Bank, Wipro, HDFC Bank, M&M

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Aurobindo Pharma, Honeywell Automation,, Narayana Hrudalaya, Shilpa Medicare, Jamna Auto Industries, Marksans Pharma, Kolte Patil Developers and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals will declare March quarter results today
NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks expected to be in the news today.
Bank of Baroda: The lender plans to raise₹5,000 crore from sales of shares and bonds after posting an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter. borrowing plan includes raising as much as ₹2,000 crore through a sale of shares and up to ₹3,000 crore via bonds that qualify as capital, according to an exchange filing.
BPCL: The ministry of commerce and industry will soon clarify that 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) will be allowed in Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) instead of the 49% allowed for public sector petroleum refining companies as the government looks to divest its entire stake and privatise the entity.
Canara Bank: The bank’s board of directors has approved the bank's capital raising plan for 2021-22 amounting up to ₹9,000 crore by way of equity and debt instruments. At a meeting, the Board gave its nod to raise equity share capital amounting up to ₹2,500 crore (including premium) by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) during the financial year out of the ₹9,000 crore, the bank said in a statement.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The home-grown farm equipment and utility vehicles major posted a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) from continuing operations at ₹1,635 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has allocated spectrum to telecom operators to start 5G trials in the country. "Telecom operators have been allocated spectrum in 700 Mhz band, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band across various locations," a telecom company official told a news agency.
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd: The company’s allotment committee-NCDs approved and allotted 1,000 senior secured rated, listed, principal protected market linked redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹10,00,000 each on private placement basis for an issue price ₹10,02,086.
UCO Bank: The lender has allotted 203,76,17,554 equity shares of ₹10 each to Government of India at an issue price of ₹12.76 per share against capital contribution of ₹2600 crore received by the Bonk on 31.03.2021.
Jaypee Infratech: Financial creditors of embattled Jaypee Infratech have decided to give more time to state-owned NBCC and Suraksha group to submit their final bids to acquire the realty firm through the insolvency process. The two-day voting process, which began on May 27, to decide whether a further extension should be given to both the contenders concluded on Friday evening.
Wipro: The company has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of $76.24 million. Now Wipro does not hold any stake in Ensono Holdings, it said in a regulatory filing.
HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a ₹10 crore fine on private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd for selling vehicle-tracking devices to its auto loan customers.
