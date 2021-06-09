NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda will conduct an e-auction of as many as 46 NPA accounts later this month to recover dues of ₹597.41 crore. The lender, in a notification, said it intends to sell these NPA accounts to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) / banks / NBFCs or other financial institutions (FIs) on 100 per cent cash basis, for which the e-auction will take place on June 21, 2021.

DHFL: The non bank lender's shares will be delisted from the stock exchanges post acquisition by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, which has emerged as the successful bidder for the company, DHFL said.

Hester Biosciences: The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹64.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2021 compared to ₹43.62 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s consolidated net profit was ₹10.09 crore compared to ₹4.76 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: The company has reported 31% year-on-year jump in its steel production to 13.71 lakh tonnes during April and May. The production totalled 6.81 lakh tonnes in April and 6.9 lakh tonnes in May as compared to 10.44 lakh tonnes in the same period last year. Steel sales also increased by 7% to 10.58 lakh tonnes (April 5.59 lakh tonnes and May 4.99 lakh tonnes).

JSW Steel: The company said it has completed the payment towards acquisition of Welspun Corp. Ltd’s high grade steels and coils manufacturing business. The deal was valued at ₹848.50 crore.

Max Financial Services Ltd: The company reported a jump in consolidated net profit at ₹70 crore for Q4 FY21, compared to ₹6.7 crore a year ago. Max Financial Services Ltd registered consolidated revenues of ₹9,760 crore in the quarter, up 129% from ₹4,266 crore in Q4 FY20.

Prestige Estates: The realty firm reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,336.3 crore for the quarter ending March, driven by monetisation of large portfolio of commercial assets. Its net profit stood at ₹15.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Religare Enterprises Ltd: The company’s approved a fundraise of ₹570 crore from existing investment firms like Burman family and Ares SSG Capital, besides certain new investors. The fundraise will be by preferential allotment of 5,41,56,761 shares of the company, priced at ₹105.25 apiece for existing shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power Co. Ltd: The company's proposed purchase of 51% stake each in three power utilities in Odisha has been cleared by the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI). The company is to buy the stakes in Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO), Southern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (SOUTHCO) and Central Electricity Supply Company of Odisha Ltd (CESCO).

Vedanta Ltd: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by Anil Agarwal-owned Twin Star Technologies for acquiring Videocon Industries Ltd. Twin Star Technologies offered to pay ₹2,962 crore against Videocon’s financial liabilities of around ₹62,000 crore. Of the overall debt, 50% is accounted as debt, while the rest is in terms of a guarantee for Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd (VOVL).

