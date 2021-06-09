Stocks to Watch: Bank of Baroda, DHFL, JSW Steel, Tata Power, Vedanta

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda will conduct an e-auction of as many as 46 NPA accounts later this month to recover dues of ₹597.41 crore. The lender, in a notification, said it intends to sell these NPA accounts to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) / banks / NBFCs or other financial institutions (FIs) on 100 per cent cash basis, for which the e-auction will take place on June 21, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}