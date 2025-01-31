Stocks to Watch Before Budget 2025: Bank of Baroda, L&T, Tata Consumer, Shree Cement, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda posted a 5.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹4,837 crore, compared to ₹4,579 crore in the same period last year. The net interest income (NII) saw a modest increase of 2.8 percent YoY, amounting to ₹11,417 crore, up from ₹11,101 crore in Q3FY24. However, sequentially, net profit declined 7.6 percent from ₹5,238 crore in Q2FY25, while NII dropped 1.76 percent from ₹11,622 crore in the previous quarter.

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recorded a 14 percent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reaching ₹3,359 crore, up from ₹2,947 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported consolidated revenues of ₹64,668 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 17 percent YoY increase, driven by a strong order book and improved execution across its Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) businesses. The revenue was nearly in line with analysts’ expectations of ₹64,742 crore.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products reported a net profit of ₹279 crore for Q3FY25, remaining largely unchanged from the previous year. However, revenue increased by 17 percent YoY to ₹4,443 crore. The company's EBITDA declined 1.4 percent YoY to ₹564 crore, aligning with the analyst estimate of ₹565 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 12.7 percent, matching market expectations. Increased expenses constrained both profit and margins during the quarter.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement Ltd. announced an interim dividend of ₹50 per share on January 30, coinciding with its Q3FY25 results. Previously, the company had distributed a final dividend of ₹55 per share in July last year. The record date for the interim dividend has been set as February 5, 2025, meaning shareholders holding shares in their demat accounts as of February 4 will be eligible for the payout.

Kalyan Jewellers: Kalyan Jewellers India reported a robust 21.2 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹218.8 crore, up from ₹180.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue surged 39.5 percent YoY to ₹7,286.8 crore, compared to ₹5,223 crore in Q3FY24. Despite strong revenue growth, EBITDA margins contracted to 6 percent from 7.1 percent a year earlier.

PB Fintech: PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, reported an 88.2 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹71.5 crore compared to ₹38 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 48.3 percent YoY to ₹1,291.6 crore, up from ₹870.9 crore in Q3FY24. The company also reported an EBITDA turnaround, posting ₹27.7 crore in Q3, compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹25.5 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin stood at 2.1 percent.

Dabur India: FMCG major Dabur India posted a 1.8 percent YoY rise in consolidated profit after tax for Q3FY25, reaching ₹515.82 crore. Revenue from operations grew 3 percent YoY to ₹3,355.25 crore, compared to ₹3,255.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs: Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. reported a 19 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹98 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹596.7 crore, reflecting a nearly 11 percent YoY growth. The company attributed the growth to deeper penetration in core markets and calibrated expansion in the West and South regions, with the West contributing 15 percent to total revenue. EBITDA grew 9.5 percent YoY to ₹154 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted 30 basis points to 25.8 percent from 26.1 percent.

Anand Rathi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a ₹5 lakh fine on Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Ltd for regulatory violations. The penalty must be paid within 45 days. The ruling followed an inspection of Anand Rathi’s books and records conducted between November 25, 2021, and December 15, 2021, covering the period from April 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021.

Biocon: Biocon’s Q3FY25 performance aligned with expectations but was impacted by one-time gains recorded in Q3FY24. Last year’s earnings included revenue from the Branded Formulations India (BFI) business, which has since been divested, as well as income from the partial divestment of Biocon Biologics and a stake dilution in Bicara Therapeutics. EBITDA for the quarter rose 16 percent YoY to ₹787 crore.

Waaree Energies: Waaree Energies Ltd. posted a sharp four-fold increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹493 crore, compared to ₹124.5 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew 116 percent YoY to ₹3,457 crore, surpassing the ₹1,596 crore reported in Q3FY24. The company’s order book stood at 26.5 GW, valued at ₹50,000 crore as of the latest update.

Astral: Building materials company Astral Ltd reported a marginal 0.4 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹114 crore, compared to ₹113.5 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue for the quarter rose 2 percent YoY to ₹1,397 crore, up from ₹1,370.2 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: SEBI levied a ₹7 lakh penalty on Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) following an inspection covering the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The regulator found 57 instances of incorrect weekly data uploads related to cash and cash equivalent balances, short-collection of margins, and investor grievance redressal lapses. The penalties included ₹1 lakh each for failing to maintain books and address investor grievances and ₹5 lakh for general non-compliance.