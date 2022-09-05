Stocks to Watch: Bank of Baroda, Paytm, SpiceJet, Reliance, L&T

Yes Bank: The Ritz Carlton hotel in Bengaluru, developed by NEL Holdings South Ltd (formerly Nitesh Estates), could see a change in ownership as Yes Bank plans to take over the property over non-payment of ₹300 crore in loans. Once it takes over the property, Yes Bank will either sell it to a new buyer or seek a suitor when it petitions the National Company Law Tribunal, two executives familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.