NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Group: The group sealed a deal with the state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port’s Western Container Terminal. Adani Renewable Energy has signed definitive agreements with Essel Green Energy for 100% acquisition of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) operated by Essel Green.

Bank of India: The lender announced on Thursday that it has raised ₹1,800 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds.

Bharti Airtel: The telco said it will invest ₹5,000 crore in its data centre business, as it aims to triple its capacity by 2025 amid rising digitization and stringent local data storage rules.

Cadila Healthcare: The government will introduce Zydus Cadila's covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in country’s national coronavirus vaccination programme very shortly, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday.

Future Retail: The company's lenders will meet soon to take stock of the company’s repayment plans after a 19-month moratorium ended on Thursday, although a decision on referring the retailer to a bankruptcy tribunal would be taken later in case of a default, a banker aware of the development said.

Gas stocks: India has increased the domestic natural gas price by 62% from $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $2.9 per mmBtu under the domestic gas price regime, which was introduced in 2014. The new price effective from 1 October will result in an increase in electricity tariffs from gas fuelled power projects and push up the cost of fertiliser production.

Max Life Insurance: The insurer on Thursday announced that its Assets Under Management (AUM) has crossed ₹1 lakh crore, as of 23 September 2021. The private insurer has clocked 6x growth in the last 11 fiscals, it said.

NMDC: The company is aiming to achieve 47 million tonnes of iron ore production during the current financial year and plans to spend ₹3,720 crore on capital expenditure, a top official of the Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise said on Thursday.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it expects total vehicle production volume in October at two of its plants – Haryana and Gujarat – to be around 60% of normal levels due to a shortage of semiconductors.

ZEE: A company court directed the board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd to call a special shareholders’ meeting by 3 October, handing a win to the company’s top investor, Invesco Developing Markets Fund, which is seeking to oust managing director Punit Goenka, citing mismanagement.

