Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it will raise up to ₹2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent.

Century Textiles: Century Textiles & Industries, part of the Aditya Birla group, on Monday reported a ₹84 crore net income in the March quarter, making a turn around from a ₹5 crore net loss in the year-ago period as its sales jumped 45 per cent to ₹1,188 crore.

Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹38.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

GMDC: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The firm posted a 17% decline in profits at ₹17.51 crore for fourth quarter of FY22.

Mahindra CIE: Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March. The company follows a January-December financial year.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The firm acquired T.I.M.E, a leading test preparation institute, for ₹287 crore.

Meghmani Finechem: The firm on Monday posted a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹99.08 crore for the quarter ended March on strong revenue. The company posted a net profit of ₹32.76 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation increased its stake to 5% in IT firm Tech Mahindra after buying 85,000 shares.

Aarti Industries: LIC bought 2.24 lakh equity shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions.