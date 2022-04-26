OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Eveready, GMDC
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it will raise up to 2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent.

Century Textiles: Century Textiles & Industries, part of the Aditya Birla group, on Monday reported a 84 crore net income in the March quarter, making a turn around from a 5 crore net loss in the year-ago period as its sales jumped 45 per cent to 1,188 crore.

Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to 38.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

GMDC: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The firm posted a 17% decline in profits at 17.51 crore for fourth quarter of FY22.

Mahindra CIE: Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of 161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March. The company follows a January-December financial year.

Veranda Learning Solutions: The firm acquired T.I.M.E, a leading test preparation institute, for 287 crore.

Meghmani Finechem: The firm on Monday posted a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at 99.08 crore for the quarter ended March on strong revenue. The company posted a net profit of 32.76 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation increased its stake to 5% in IT firm Tech Mahindra after buying 85,000 shares.

Aarti Industries: LIC bought 2.24 lakh equity shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions.

