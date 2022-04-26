Stocks to Watch: Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Eveready, GMDC2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2022, 08:02 AM IST
- Indian indices extended losses for the second straight session, tracking weak global sentiments over hawkish US Fed comments.
|
Listen to this article
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Monday said it will raise up to ₹2,500 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent.
Century Textiles: Century Textiles & Industries, part of the Aditya Birla group, on Monday reported a ₹84 crore net income in the March quarter, making a turn around from a ₹5 crore net loss in the year-ago period as its sales jumped 45 per cent to ₹1,188 crore.
Eveready Industries: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹38.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.
GMDC: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹176.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: The firm posted a 17% decline in profits at ₹17.51 crore for fourth quarter of FY22.
Mahindra CIE: Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹161.42 crore for the first quarter ended March. The company follows a January-December financial year.
Veranda Learning Solutions: The firm acquired T.I.M.E, a leading test preparation institute, for ₹287 crore.
Meghmani Finechem: The firm on Monday posted a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹99.08 crore for the quarter ended March on strong revenue. The company posted a net profit of ₹32.76 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Tech Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation increased its stake to 5% in IT firm Tech Mahindra after buying 85,000 shares.
Aarti Industries: LIC bought 2.24 lakh equity shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions.