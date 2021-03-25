Bank of India: The lender said it will raise up to ₹750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on 26 March and end on 30 March (settlement date), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Motors: The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend, for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, at the rate of ₹1.40 per share (140%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹66.51 crore

Adani Group: Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) on Wednesday said it has won a ₹1,039.90 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Telangana.

Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare said the company and its unit Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. have reached a settlement with US-based firm Celgene Corp., a wholly owned unit of Bristol Myers Squibb, over patents for the anti-cancer drug Revlimid.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: Domestic airline IndiGo said it has refunded about ₹1,030 crore to customers, complying with a Supreme Court order last year asking airlines to refund payments made for travel during the nationwide lockdown.

Adani Green: Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will buy 75 megawatt (MW) operating solar projects in Telangana from Sterling & Wilson Private Ltd for ₹446 crore.

SIS Group: The company has notified the buyback of up to 18,18,181 shares of face value of ₹5 each of SIS Ltd at a price of ₹550 per share through a tender offer.

L&T: The company has proposed the amalgamation of L&T Housing Finance Ltd and L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd with L&T Finance Ltd, all wholly owned subsidiaries of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

DHFL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against the non-bank lender, its promoters, and unknown public servants for creating 260,000 fake home loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for loans totaling ₹14,046 crore, of which it routed ₹11,755.79 crore to “several fictitious firms known as Bandra Book Firms".

Canara Bank: Canara Bank is conducting an e-auction of about 2,000 properties, that the bank has attached and are now in its possession, on 26 March. So far, the bank has sold 1,450 properties valuing ₹886 crore in the current financial year.

