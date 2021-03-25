Stocks to Watch: Bank of India, TVS Motors, Cadila Healthcare, Adani Group

Stocks to Watch: Bank of India, TVS Motors, Cadila Healthcare, Adani Group1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
- Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) on Wednesday said it has won a ₹1,039.90 crore highway project from NHAI in Telangana
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bank of India: The lender said it will raise up to ₹750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on 26 March and end on 30 March (settlement date), the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Bank of India: The lender said it will raise up to ₹750 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bidding for the bonds will start on 26 March and end on 30 March (settlement date), the bank said in a regulatory filing.
TVS Motors: The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend, for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, at the rate of ₹1.40 per share (140%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹66.51 crore
TVS Motors: The company's board of directors declared a second interim dividend, for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, at the rate of ₹1.40 per share (140%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of ₹1 each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of ₹66.51 crore
Adani Group: Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL) on Wednesday said it has won a ₹1,039.90 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Telangana.
Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare said the company and its unit Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. have reached a settlement with US-based firm Celgene Corp., a wholly owned unit of Bristol Myers Squibb, over patents for the anti-cancer drug Revlimid.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: Domestic airline IndiGo said it has refunded about ₹1,030 crore to customers, complying with a Supreme Court order last year asking airlines to refund payments made for travel during the nationwide lockdown.
Adani Green: Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will buy 75 megawatt (MW) operating solar projects in Telangana from Sterling & Wilson Private Ltd for ₹446 crore.
SIS Group: The company has notified the buyback of up to 18,18,181 shares of face value of ₹5 each of SIS Ltd at a price of ₹550 per share through a tender offer.
L&T: The company has proposed the amalgamation of L&T Housing Finance Ltd and L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd with L&T Finance Ltd, all wholly owned subsidiaries of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
DHFL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against the non-bank lender, its promoters, and unknown public servants for creating 260,000 fake home loan accounts under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for loans totaling ₹14,046 crore, of which it routed ₹11,755.79 crore to “several fictitious firms known as Bandra Book Firms".
Canara Bank: Canara Bank is conducting an e-auction of about 2,000 properties, that the bank has attached and are now in its possession, on 26 March. So far, the bank has sold 1,450 properties valuing ₹886 crore in the current financial year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.