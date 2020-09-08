Stocks to Watch: Banking stocks, RIL, SBI Vodafone Idea

NEW DELHI: Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Bank Stocks: The KV Kamath panel, set up by the central bank to suggest debt recast rules, has identified five financial parameters to gauge the health of sectors facing difficulties. It said banks must ensure that restructured loans meet specific financial parameters by March 2022.

Realty Stocks: The Reserve Bank of India has allowed greater leeway to the real estate sector with the highest debt to Ebitda ratio permissible among the 26 sectors it has identified. While the ratio has been kept at less than or equal to nine for residential real estate, it has been pegged at less than or equal to 12 for commercial real estate.

Economy: A second round of stimulus measures for the economy is on the table, and the central government is closely monitoring how different industries are recovering so that it can support them when needed, a senior government official has said.

GST: The Union government has clarified that it will honour its commitment to compensate states for the shortfall in tax collections. A part of the compensation promised to states, of about ₹97,000 crore, would be paid out immediately.

RIL: Reliance Industries has started preliminary talks with Facebook and private equity fund KKR, the two entities that bought stake in RIL-run Jio Platforms, to make an investment in its retail business too, Business Standard. The two are among the 13 that have invested over $20 billion in Jio Platforms for over a 30% stake.

SBI: India's largest lender on Monday raised around ₹4,000 crore in perpetual bonds at a record-low coupon of 7.74%, a sign that investors are willing to invest in these securities once again after the Yes Bank episode, which saw the private lender’s perpetual bonds being written off under its rescue plan.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden teleco on Monday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to ₹1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on 30 September. Shareholders of the company, which was earlier listed as Idea Cellular, had approved a borrowing limit of ₹25,000 crore at AGM in September 2014.

Telecom Stocks: Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said tariffs in the telecom sector are very low despite the hike in 2019, and pricing revival is critical for the growth of the industry.

ITC Ltd: Has said it will expand the capacity of some of its existing facilities as demand for products such as packaged foods, and health and hygiene items surged amid the pandemic. Chairman Sanjiv Puri said the company was also preparing to meet higher demand for such products even after the crisis is over.

LIC IPO: A proposal to sell up to 25% in the state-run insurer — India’s biggest — in one or more tranches is on the cards, Moneycontrol reported, citing government sources. Retail investors have plenty to cheer because the government is planning a bonus and discount for them, said these sources.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via