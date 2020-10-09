Stocks to Watch: Banks and financials, TCS, Future Retail, Vedanta

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Banks and financial services: The Reserve Bank of India will announce its policy decision at 10 am on Friday. This is the first meeting of the new MPC which was formed after the appointment of three external members – Jayant Verma, Ashima Goyal and Shashanka Bhide.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major's share buyback offer has received a positive response. The company has launched 10 new Threat Management Centres across locations - including the US, UK, Spain and India - for providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc. has moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s ₹24,700-crore asset sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Aviation companies: The government will soon permit scheduled airlines to deploy up to three-fourths of their aircraft fleet capacity before the covid outbreak on domestic routes, up from the current 60%, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The bank said it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group. The lender's shareholders had recently voted against the appointment of seven directors including the chief executive and managing director.

Vedanta: The bidding period for delisting the shares ends today. The reverse book building exercise to delist the shares saw about 74 crore shares being tendered.

Dr Lal PathLabs: The company left private medical records of millions of customers, including those who tested for covid-19, for about a year on an unsecured cloud server until the country’s largest diagnostic chain was notified about the exposure by cybersecurity expert Sami Toivonen.

LIC Housing: The mortgage lender has surpassed pre-covid business levels in September and expects the momentum to continue with the onset of the festive season, The Economic Times reported. The lender is also targeting double digit growth for the full fiscal year.

Biocon: The CSR arm of Bengaluru-headquartered company, Biocon Foundation, signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to help construct the proposed Hebbagodi Metro Station on Hosur Road.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Weeks after shareholders rejected the appointment of chief executive, the Kerala arm of Bank Employees Federation of India has written to the RBI, seeking its intervention into the affairs of the private lender.





