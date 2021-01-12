Stocks to Watch: Banks, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, Gail, Adani Green, HUL

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Banks and financials: Indian banks’ bad loan ratio could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September, the highest in more than 22 years. The gross bad loan ratio of banks, which stood at 7.5% as of 30 September, could almost double to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario, RBI warned.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended recruitment for the phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for covid-19. The DSMB has reviewed the safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine and recommended the phase 3 recruitment and continuation of the clinical trial without any modifications.

Tata Motors: The automaker-owned Jaguar Land Rover released its 2020 sales figures, which reflect a considerable hit as a result of the pandemic. For the calendar year 2020, JLR retail sales were 425,974 units, down 23.6%. Q3 retail sales was at 128,000 units, up 13.1% QoQ but down 9% YoY. China sales rose 20% QoQ and 19% YoY.

GAIL (India): The nation's largest gas distribution firm will on Friday consider buyback of shares with a view to returning surplus cash to shareholders, the biggest being the government. Its board will meet on 13 January to consider share buyback as also payment of interim dividend for FY21.

Adani Green Energy: The Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of share capital in the company by Total SE through its subsidiary Total Renewables SAS.

Indo Count Industries: The company has announced the voluntary deregistration of its wholly owned subsidiary, Indo Count Australia with effect from 7 October as there was no business since incorporation. Its deregistration will not have material impact on the financials of the company, it said.

Hindustan Unilever: The Bombay High Court has granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction to the company against the advertisements released by personal care brand Sebamed which compared beauty soaps Lux and Dove to detergent brand Rin claiming that HUL beauty soap brands do not maintain the optimal 5.5 pH level meant for sensitive skin.

Future group: E-commerce major Amazon has written to Sebi yet again, apprising the market regulator of the formation of the arbitration tribunal at SIAC while urging it to suspend the review of the ₹24,713 crore Future-RIL deal. It has also filed an appeal with the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court against the December 21 order of the single-member bench.

Dishman Carbogen: One of the company's promoters Adimans Technologies LLP will sell 3.87% stake in the firm via offer for sale on 12-13 January. It will have an option to additionally sell up to 2.05% shares.

DCM Shriram: The board will consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021 on 19 January. The record date will be 28 January, if approved by the board.

