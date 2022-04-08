Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus on Friday:

Banks and financials: Lenders will be in focus as the RBI will announce its decision on key interest rates on Friday. Analysts mostly expect the central bank to hold key rates but say it may change its accommodative stance.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The carmaker said on Thursday that a deal to sell its bankrupt unit, SsangYong Motor Co to South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had been terminated. The receiver of SsangYong cited Edison's inability to deposit the bid amount for the termination of the deal, Mahindra said in an exchange filing.

NTPC: Maharashtra government has approved a joint venture between state-run MahaGenco and India's largest power generator NTPC which will set up an ultra-mega solar power park with a total generation capacity of 2,500 MW.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The drugmaker has received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench for the scheme of amalgamation of Dr Reddy's Holdings an entity held by the Promoter Group, which holds 24.83% equity shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories into the company.

Sobha Ltd: The company achieved a total sales volume of 1.34 mln square feet and clocked sales value of ₹11.10 billion in Q4. Cash flows remained healthy during the quarter resulting in further net debt reduction. Average cost of borrowing has further come down during the quarter.

HDFC Bank: Chief technology officer Ramesh Lakshminarayanan said the bank’s key focus will be to ensure front-end synergies, and it will also look at one IT platform to acquire and service customers of both entities, He said the merger provides an opportunity to cross-sell both HDFC and HDFC Bank products.

Axis Bank: Citibank staff who choose to join Axis Bank will enjoy pay structures similar to what they get now, while some were given an option to apply for roles in Citi verticals that are not being sold, two people aware of the plans said.

Sonata Software: The company's board has approved he appointment of Samir Dhir as chief executive officer with effect from 8 April. Current CEO Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down but will continue as managing director of the company.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: The company disbursed around ₹12,718 crore in Q4FY22, up 58% from a year ago. Collection efficiency on billing improved across all product segments and stood at 138% in Q4FY22 as against 120% in the year-ago period.

Infosys: The IT company and Rolls-Royce have extended strategic collaboration with launch of 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. This centre will provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce.

