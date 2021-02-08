Stocks to Watch: Banks, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, BHEL, Britannia, PNB

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Monday.

Banks: Indian lenders have agreed to recast loans worth ₹1 trillion under a central bank scheme, significantly lower than what was originally anticipated, signalling an improvement in borrowers’ repayment capability amid a rebound in economic activity. Although many such loan accounts may turn sour, things are likely to be better than the last round of forbearance.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker's total production declined to 160,000 units in January down 10% year-on-year. The company produced 179,000 units in January 2020.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani company has picked up two-thirds of its own new gas from KG-D6 block that was auctioned under new rules with state-owned GAIL and Royal Dutch Shell getting smaller volumes, sources said.

Punjab National Bank: The lender hopes to recover ₹3,800 crore from Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd under debt resolution in the National Company Law Tribunal, which will help it achieve the target of ₹8,000 crore cash recoveries this fiscal, chief executive officer S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said.

Adani Enterprises: The group has completed the purchase of 23.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport from two South African entities, marking the first step towards acquiring a majority control in the country’s second-busiest airport.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd: The government may consider Bhel, Mecon Ltd and Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd among candidates for the next round of disinvestment pick, two people aware of the development told Mint. SBI Capital Markets Ltd, the adviser to the proposed stake sale in Bhel, recently submitted its report to the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) on the plan.

Britannia Industries: The food company reported a 22.4% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹452.6 crore for the third quarter ended December. Total revenue from operations rose 6.13 per cent to ₹3,165.61 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹2,982.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Hero MotoCorp: The company plans to leverage its alliance with Harley Davidson to grow its market share in the profitable middleweight motorcycle segment. The New Delhi-based firm plans to launch several products in the middleweight segment, which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield.

Hindustan Aeronautics: HAL and Rolls-Royce have agreed to expand their partnership in India for collaboration in two areas augmenting the supply chain for both Civil and Defence Aerospace and establishing an authorised maintenance centre for Adour Mk871 engines to support Rolls-Royce's global customers.

ITC: The cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate said it has set up an internal ‘Young Digital Innovators Lab’ to crowdsource digital strategies and identify emerging technologies. The company is also forming a digital council comprising senior managers that will work on “high impact digital interventions", as covid prompts firms to step up digital transformation.





