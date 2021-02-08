Stocks to Watch: Banks, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, BHEL, Britannia, PNB

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd: The government may consider Bhel, Mecon Ltd and Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd among candidates for the next round of disinvestment pick, two people aware of the development told Mint. SBI Capital Markets Ltd, the adviser to the proposed stake sale in Bhel, recently submitted its report to the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) on the plan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}