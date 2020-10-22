Stocks to Watch: Banks, NBFCs, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement

Kirloskar Brothers and Kirloskar Industries: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday charged the three Kirloskar brothers — Atul, Rahul and Sanjay — and their family members with alleged violation of regulations. It also barred Rahul and Atul Kirloskar from the securities market for six months. Sanjay Kirloskar, promoter of Kirloskar Brothers, and related parties have been asked to pay ₹47 lakh in penalties. Rahul and Atul Kirloskar, promoters of Kirloskar Industries, have been asked to cough up ₹28 crore plus interest of 4% per annum for 10 years.