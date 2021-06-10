NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance: The insurer has declared bonuses worth ₹1,156 crore to its policyholders, including a special one-time bonus of ₹315 crore, over and above the regular bonus.

Bata India Ltd: India's largest shoemaker reported a 23.3% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹38.40 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was down to ₹589.90 crore during the quarter under review from ₹620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter Q4FY20, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Crompton Greaves: PE firm Advent International Corp’s exited Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, selling its 5.36% in for ₹1,348 crore in block deals on the stock exchange. According to bulk deal data on BSE, Amalfiaco Ltd, an Advent entity, sold 33.67 million shares or 5.36% of CG Consumer for ₹400.4 apiece aggregating to ₹1,348.06 crore.

Gail Ltd: As part of its green energy playbook, the company plans to bid for a 400-megawatt (MW) capacity along with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) in a state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) tender, said Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of Gail. Meanwhile, Gail's net profit for the fourth quarter ended March fell to ₹1,908 crore from ₹3,018.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Jaypee Infratech: The Interim Resolution Professional in the company’s resolution process has sought an extension of 30 days from the Supreme Court for completion of insolvency resolution by the first week of July, according to media reports. Suraksha Group and NBCC are vying for the troubled developer's assets.

Oil marketing companies: India's fuel demand fell 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Petronet: India's top gas importer Petronet LNG will invest $2.6 billion over five years to expand local infrastructure as investing in overseas projects is 'not lucrative' in the current liquefied natural gas (LNG) surplus market, its head of finance said.

Shemaroo Entertainment: quarterly net profit stood at ₹22 million in Q4 FY21, while net profit margin stood at 2.80%. The company's Ebitda stood at ₹111 million in March quarter 2021 compared to ₹31 million during the same period a year ago.

Star Cement: The company’s net sales rose at 9.69% to ₹602.62 crore in March 2021 from ₹549.38 crore a year ago. The company’s quarterly net profit fell 0.62% to ₹85.30 crore in March 2021 down from ₹85.83 crore for the same period a year ago.

TeamLease Services: The quarterly net profit was up 182.42% to ₹23.66 crore in March 2021 from ₹28.71 crore a year ago. Ebitda stands at ₹30.06 crore in March 2021 up 8.58% year-on-year.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company is eyeing acquisitions in Europe in a bid to upgrade capabilities across segments such as cloud computing, 5G, SAP and Salesforce softwares, besides planning to add around 250 people in the Nordic region, Tech Mahindra business head for Europe Mukul Dhyani said.

