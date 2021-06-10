Stocks to Watch: Bata India, Crompton Greaves, Gail, Jaypee Infratech

Bata India Ltd: India's largest shoemaker reported a 23.3% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹38.40 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was down to ₹589.90 crore during the quarter under review from ₹620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter Q4FY20, the company said in a regulatory filing.