Stocks to Watch before Budget 2025: ONGC, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, and more

Indian stock markets are open today, Saturday, February 1, due to Budget Day. In the previous session on Friday, benchmark indices extended their winning streak to four consecutive sessions, supported by strong buying interest in auto, FMCG, and banking stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 77,500.57, marking a gain of 740.76 points or 0.97 percent, while the broader Nifty closed at 23,508.40, up 258.90 points or 1.11 percent.

Here’s a look at the stocks that are expected to be in focus during today’s trading session. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a net profit of ₹8,240 crore in Q3FY25, falling short of the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹9,484 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit declined 31.2 percent from ₹11,984 crore in Q2FY25. The PSU oil major’s revenue stood at ₹33,716.8 crore, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.5 percent QoQ from ₹33,881 crore, though it exceeded the poll estimate of ₹31,700 crore. EBITDA improved by 3.9 percent QoQ to ₹18,950 crore, compared to ₹18,236 crore in the previous quarter, surpassing the poll estimate of ₹17,686 crore.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported an 18.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹3,033 crore for Q3FY25, up from ₹2,557.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. This exceeded the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹2,879.3 crore. Revenue from operations grew 10.5 percent YoY to ₹13,675.4 crore from ₹12,381 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank posted a 39 percent YoY decline in standalone net profit for Q3FY25, coming in at ₹1,401 crore, compared to ₹2,298 crore in the same period last year. The private lender’s interest income stood at ₹12,801 crore, marking an 11 percent increase over ₹11,572 crore in Q3FY24. On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) fell 39 percent YoY to ₹1,402 crore from ₹2,301 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) declined to ₹5,228 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹5,296 crore in Q3FY24.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd reported a 76 percent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹3,547 crore. Revenue from operations rose 10 percent YoY to ₹38,526 crore, while consolidated EBITDA surged 30 percent YoY to ₹11,284 crore. Margins improved by 517 basis points (bps) YoY to 34 percent. Executive Director Arun Misra attributed the strong performance to cost optimization and production ramp-up across key business segments.

LIC Housing Finance: The company's net profit stood at ₹1,432 crore in Q3FY25, marking a 23.1 percent increase from ₹1,163 crore in the same period last year. However, NII came in at ₹1,997.1 crore, missing the poll estimate of ₹2,028 crore and recording a 4.8 percent decline from ₹2,097 crore in Q3FY24. The company reported a write-back of ₹43.98 crore, in contrast to an impairment expense of ₹435.83 crore in the year-ago period.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Developers posted a 2.9 percent YoY rise in revenue, reaching ₹2,025.4 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹1,968.5 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA increased 13.2 percent YoY to ₹984.1 crore from ₹869.2 crore in Q3FY24. The EBITDA margin improved to 48.6 percent from 44.2 percent in the year-ago period.

City Union Bank: City Union Bank reported a 13 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹286 crore, up from ₹253 crore in the same period last year. The bank's NII grew 14 percent to ₹587.7 crore from ₹516 crore YoY. Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reducing to 3.36 percent from 3.54 percent QoQ, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined to 1.42 percent from 1.62 percent QoQ.

Godrej Agrovet: Godrej Agrovet reported a 32.4 percent YoY increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹109.9 crore, up from ₹83 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 4.5 percent YoY to ₹2,449.6 crore from ₹2,345.2 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA grew 38.4 percent to ₹220 crore from ₹159 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank reported a net profit of ₹283.6 crore for Q3FY25, reflecting a 14.3 percent decline compared to ₹331 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's NII stood at ₹792.8 crore, 4.2 percent lower than ₹827.6 crore reported a year earlier. The lender’s NNPA ratio stood at 1.39 percent.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Poonawalla Fincorp reported a sharp 92.9 percent YoY drop in net profit for Q3FY25, falling to ₹18.7 crore from ₹265 crore in Q3FY24. However, NII recorded strong 24.7 percent growth, reaching ₹672 crore from ₹538.9 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) surged 41 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ to ₹30,984 crore. Including fees and other income, total NII rose 22 percent YoY to ₹672 crore.

Pfizer: Pfizer Ltd posted a 1.9 percent YoY decline in net profit for Q3FY25, amounting to ₹127.6 crore, compared to ₹130 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations dipped 0.4 percent YoY to ₹538 crore from ₹540 crore. EBITDA fell 4.4 percent to ₹146 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹152.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Nuvama Wealth Management: Nuvama Wealth Management reported a 42.9 percent YoY jump in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹252 crore from ₹176.3 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue from operations increased 22.7 percent YoY to ₹1,031.8 crore from ₹840.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vishal Mega Mart: Vishal Mega Mart reported a 28 percent YoY rise in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching ₹262.7 crore, up from ₹205.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 19.5 percent YoY to ₹3,136 crore from ₹2,623.5 crore in Q3FY24.

