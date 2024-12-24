Stocks to Watch: BEL, Adani Enterprises, HG Infra, TVS Motor, Symphony, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL): State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), a Navratna PSU, has secured new orders worth ₹973 crore since its last disclosure on December 9. According to a regulatory filing, the latest orders cover various projects, including platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communication equipment, jammers, seekers, upgraded submarine sonar, satcom terminals, test stations, spares, and services. With these new wins, BEL’s total order inflow for 2025 now stands at ₹9,801 crore, accounting for 40 percent of its annual order inflow guidance of ₹25,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company has completed the acquisition of a 39.11 percent stake in DriveX Mobility Private Ltd for ₹97.78 crore. This transaction raises TVS Motor's ownership in DriveX to 87.38 percent, making it a subsidiary. The acquisition was executed through the purchase of 7,914 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. DriveX, engaged in two-wheeler trading and distribution, reported a turnover of ₹33.99 crore in FY24 but incurred a post-tax loss of ₹30.98 crore. The deal is expected to enhance TVS Motor’s operational efficiencies in the two-wheeler trading sector and solidify its market position.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an 85.8 percent stake in Air Works India (Engineering) Private Ltd. Air Works, India’s largest private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) firm, has been valued at an enterprise value of ₹400 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muthoot FinCorp: Muthoot FinCorp has launched its NCD Tranche III series of secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to raise ₹300 crore. This includes a base issue size of ₹100 crore and a green shoe option of ₹200 crore within its overall shelf limit of ₹2,000 crore. Priced at ₹1,000 each, the NCDs offer tenures ranging from 24 to 92 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest payout options. The effective yield varies from 9.00 percent to 10.10 percent per annum. The issue opened on December 23, 2024, and will close on January 6, 2025, or earlier upon Board approval.

HG Infra Engineering: Jodhpur-based HG Infra Engineering Ltd announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess Private Ltd, has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. This long-term agreement involves the procurement of 185 MW/370 MWH of battery energy storage capacity.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Investment Company, a promoter group entity of Bharat Forge, has settled a case with SEBI for alleged disclosure norm violations by paying ₹1.12 crore as a settlement fee. The settlement was made under SEBI’s settlement regulations without admitting or denying the allegations. SEBI had initiated proceedings for alleged violations of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act and disclosure norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Symphony: Symphony Ltd has entered into a second addendum to its loan agreement with its Australian subsidiary, Symphony AU Pty Ltd (SAPL), increasing the loan facility from AUD 10 million to AUD 15 million. The funds will be disbursed in one or more tranches to meet SAPL’s working capital and corporate needs. As this is a related-party transaction, Symphony confirmed that terms are at arm’s length.

Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty Ltd announced a development agreement for an 81.05-acre land parcel in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The project includes plans for a luxury five-star hotel or resort on 8.6 acres and approximately 150 branded residential villas on the remaining 72.45 acres.