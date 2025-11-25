Stocks to watch: BEL, Dr Reddy's, Paras Defence among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market finished lower on Monday, November 24, as profit-taking across sectors and mixed global signals weighed on sentiment.

Marking a second straight day of losses, the Sensex slipped 331 points, or 0.39%, to close at 84,900.71, while the Nifty 50 dropped 109 points, or 0.42%, settling at 25,959.50. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.27% and the Smallcap index declined 0.83%.

"Markets traded with a subdued bias on Monday, ending nearly half a percent lower. After a positive start, the Nifty index moved in a narrow range for most of the session, but a sharp decline in the final half hour dragged it lower. It eventually settled at 25,959.50, down 0.42%.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today

Sectorally, all major indices—barring IT—closed in the red, with realty, metal, and energy leading the losses. Broader market sentiment was also weak, as both the midcap and smallcap indices closed in the red, reflecting caution ahead of key global events and the monthly derivatives expiry.

The muted performance was driven by risk aversion amid global uncertainties and continued FII selling, which overshadowed domestic resilience," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Bharat Electronics Navratna defence PSU and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) to manufacture the Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) smart precision air-to-ground weapon in India, on Monday.

Dr Reddy's Lab The pharmaceutical firm has secured European Commission approval for AVT03 (denosumab), a proposed biosimilar to Prolia and Xgeva. Prolia is a prescription drug used for treating osteoporosis.

Paras Defence The company announced that it has entered into an MoU with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in New Delhi to collaborate on developing commercial-grade MRI magnet systems in India.

HUDCO The company has entered into an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to strengthen collaboration on urban development and infrastructure projects.

GAIL India GAIL (India) has floated a swap tender in which it is offering two LNG cargoes loaded in the US in return for receiving two cargoes in India, according to Reuters report.

Ceigall India The infrastructure construction firm announced that it has received a letter of intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd to set up the 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism.

Hindustan Unilever Kwality Wall's has made multiple additions to its board of directors in preparation for its upcoming demerger from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). The company has appointed seven new board members, comprising one non-executive director, two executive directors, and four independent directors.

ACME Solar ACME Solar Holdings announced that it has won the bid for a 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project in a tender issued by Railways (REMCL). The company secured the project with a winning tariff of ₹4.35 per unit, according to its statement.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Sunteck Realty The London Court of International Arbitration has confirmed that all claims have been withdrawn and the arbitration proceedings have been terminated between Sunteck Lifestyles, the company’s Dubai subsidiary, and its joint venture partner, Grand Valley General Trading LLC.

Pavna Industries The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government, outlining its plan to invest ₹250 crore over the next three to five years in the proposed project.