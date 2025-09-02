Subscribe

Stocks to watch: BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, IGL among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Sep 2025, 08:25 AM IST
Stocks to watch: BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, IGL among shares in focus today.
Stocks to watch: BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, IGL among shares in focus today.(Pixabay)

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Bharat Electronics

Navratna defence PSU BEL has secured additional orders worth 644 crore since its previous announcement on July 30.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp reported total sales of 5.54 lakh units, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period last year.

State Bank of India

Indian Railways has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India to offer substantial insurance coverage for its employees and their families.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India recorded a 4% drop in total sales for August, with 60,501 units sold compared to the same period last year.

United Breweries

The beer manufacturer announced that it has started producing its flagship brand, Kingfisher, at the Ilios brewery located in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki began exporting the eVITARA, Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), in August.

Coal India

The Maharatna PSU reported a 9.4% year-on-year growth in coal production for August 2025, producing 50.4 million tonnes compared to 46.1 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

UPL

UPL Global Limited, the company’s UK-based step-down subsidiary, has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Thailand’s Grow Chemical Co Ltd.

NMDC

The Navratna PSU reported a stable improvement in its operational performance for August, with iron ore production rising 9.8% year-on-year to 3.37 million tonnes, compared to 3.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.

IGL

IGL has signed a joint venture agreement with RVUNL to establish a solar power project.

Puravankara

The real estate company announced that it has obtained the redevelopment rights for a high-end residential society in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious localities.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
