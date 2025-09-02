Stocks to watch: BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, IGL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharat Electronics Navratna defence PSU BEL has secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore since its previous announcement on July 30.

Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp reported total sales of 5.54 lakh units, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period last year.

State Bank of India Indian Railways has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India to offer substantial insurance coverage for its employees and their families.

Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India recorded a 4% drop in total sales for August, with 60,501 units sold compared to the same period last year.

United Breweries The beer manufacturer announced that it has started producing its flagship brand, Kingfisher, at the Ilios brewery located in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki began exporting the eVITARA, Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), in August.

Coal India The Maharatna PSU reported a 9.4% year-on-year growth in coal production for August 2025, producing 50.4 million tonnes compared to 46.1 million tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

UPL UPL Global Limited, the company’s UK-based step-down subsidiary, has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Thailand’s Grow Chemical Co Ltd.

NMDC The Navratna PSU reported a stable improvement in its operational performance for August, with iron ore production rising 9.8% year-on-year to 3.37 million tonnes, compared to 3.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.

IGL IGL has signed a joint venture agreement with RVUNL to establish a solar power project.

Puravankara The real estate company announced that it has obtained the redevelopment rights for a high-end residential society in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious localities.

