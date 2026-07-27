Stocks to watch: BEL, Indus Towers, NTPC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak to a fifth straight session on Friday, as rising crude oil prices amid the escalating US-Iran conflict continued to dampen investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex dropped 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45.

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However, the market is likely to open on a higher note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive start on Monday, 27 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,934 mark, up over 127 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equities are likely to begin the week on a positive note as investors take comfort from a temporary easing in geopolitical tensions, lifting risk sentiment across global markets. Market sentiment strengthened after the Trump administration signaled a pause in further military strikes on Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, easing immediate concerns over a broader regional conflict. Reflecting the improved mood, Gift Nifty futures are trading around 23,938, compared with the previous Nifty close of 23,767, indicating a gap-up opening for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Indus Towers, Canara Bank, Coforge, Tata Power Shares of Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Indus Towers, Canara Bank, Coforge, Tata Power will remain in focus as companies will report their Q1 results 2026 today.

NTPC State-run power major NTPC reported an 11.9% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹5,342.4 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,774 crore in the same period last year.

IDFC Bank IDFC Bank posted its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,075 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, registering a 132.4% year-on-year surge from ₹463 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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KFin Technologies KFin Technologies delivered mixed first-quarter earnings, with net profit declining 2.6% year-on-year to ₹75.2 crore, while revenue climbed 30.1% to ₹356.5 crore.

ONGC State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has begun drilling its first deepwater exploratory well in the Mahanadi offshore basin, kicking off a major campaign aimed at unlocking India's deepwater and ultra-deepwater hydrocarbon reserves.

Bank of Baroda The state-owned lender reported a net profit of ₹1,278 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 71.8% decline from ₹4,541 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit dropped from ₹5,616 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, announced that it has secured two engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) projects with a combined capacity of 800 MWac (1,082 MWp), according to a regulatory filing.

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Bank of India The bank delivered a strong performance in the June quarter, with net profit increasing 35.6% year-on-year to ₹213.2 crore, while net interest income rose 17.8% to ₹684 crore. Asset quality improved on a sequential basis, and provisions nearly halved year-on-year to ₹57.1 crore.

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REC REC posted a subdued performance in the first quarter, with net profit falling 6% year-on-year to ₹4,192.7 crore. Net interest income also declined 4% from the year-ago period to ₹5,453 crore.

Tata Consumer Products Tata Consumer delivered a robust first-quarter performance, reporting a 27.8% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹427 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.