Stocks to watch: BEL, IOC, Lupin among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed marginally higher on Monday, May 18, recovering sharply from the day’s lows amid buying interest in select heavyweight stocks.

The Sensex, which had plunged over 1,000 points intraday, rebounded more than 1,100 points to finish in positive territory. Similarly, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 23,317 before recovering over 300 points from the day’s bottom. The 30-share Sensex ended 77 points, or 0.10%, higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,649.95.

However, the market is likely to continue its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Tuesday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,649 mark, up over 31.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equity markets are likely to begin today’s session on a positive note, with Gift Nifty trading near the 23,708 zone compared to yesterday’s Nifty close of 23,649. Supportive global cues and easing geopolitical fears are helping improve early market sentiment after recent volatility-driven sessions,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences Shares of Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mankind Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences will remain in focus as companies will declare Q4 results today.

Lupin The pharma major said it has secured tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, available in 175 mcg/3 mL unit-dose vials.

Indian Oil Corporation The company posted a 56.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹11,377.51 crore, up from ₹7,264.85 crore in the same period last year, driven by strong marketing and refining margins.

Eicher Motors The Royal Enfield manufacturer announced that the Andhra Pradesh government has approved the allotment of a 215.7-acre land parcel in Tada for its proposed greenfield manufacturing expansion project, which is expected to involve an investment of up to ₹2,500 crore.

Adani Group Shares of Adani Group firms are likely to remain in focus after the US Department of Justice withdrew all criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, bringing the high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a close after prosecutors determined the allegations were no longer tenable.

Astral The company posted a mixed performance for the March quarter on May 18, as both profit and revenue recorded strong year-on-year growth, but fell short of Street estimates on key operational parameters.

Afcons Infrastructure The Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s infrastructure engineering and construction arm reported a consolidated net loss of ₹88.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, against a net profit of ₹110.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, due to macroeconomic challenges and certain one-off factors.

Apollo Micro Systems The company posted robust earnings for the March quarter, driven by a sharp year-on-year increase in profit and revenue, aided by strong execution and better operational performance.

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DOMS Industries Pencil manufacturer DOMS Industries posted a 17.2% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, with profit rising to ₹56.7 crore from ₹48.4 crore in the same period last year.

Vascon Engineers Pune-based construction firm Vascon Engineers announced that it has secured a Letter of Intent valued at ₹131.58 crore (excluding GST) from Reliance Industries for construction work related to the company’s Jamnagar expansion project.