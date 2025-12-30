Stocks to watch: BEL, RVNL, Arvind Fashions, Timex Group, IOB among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: India’s benchmark indices closed in the red on Monday, December 29, with subdued trading volumes and the absence of clear market cues weighing on investor sentiment and pointing to a possible near-term consolidation.

The BSE Sensex marked its fourth consecutive session of losses, slipping 345.91 points, or 0.41%, to finish at 84,695.54. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined for a third straight day, falling 100.20 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,942.10.

"Markets edged lower and slipped nearly 0.4%, extending Friday’s decline. After a subdued start, the Nifty gradually drifted lower through the session and finally settled near the day’s low at 25,942.10. Sectoral performance largely mirrored the benchmark, with most indices closing in the red. IT, realty, and auto were among the top laggards, while the broader markets also came under pressure, declining by 0.6% to 0.8%.

Advertisement

Also Read | 7 key things that changed for market overnight - December 30

Market sentiment continues to be guided by global cues and stock-specific developments. Trading volumes remained light, with participants preferring selective exposure rather than broad-based positions in the absence of any major triggers," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Bharat Electronics Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Thursday announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹569 crore since its previous disclosure on December 12, 2025. The new order book signals growth and stability, likely to attract investors on Dalal Street.

Arvind Fashions Arvind Fashions announced that it will acquire Flipkart India’s full 31.25% holding in its denim-centric subsidiary that operates the Flying Machine brand, in a transaction worth ₹135 crore. The development is expected to boost the company's capacity and revenue in the long run.

Advertisement

Honasa Consumers Honasa Consumer promoter Varun Alagh on Monday raised his holding in the Mamaearth parent by 57 basis points, acquiring around 18.52 lakh shares through a bulk deal. This development will act as a positive signal, attracting investors attention.

RVNL The state-owned company said it has become the lowest bidder for an East Coast Railway project to establish a 200-wagon POH workshop at Kantabanji, valued at ₹201.23 crore (excluding GST), with an execution period of 18. months.

Cupid The company said its board has granted in-principle approval to establish a new FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion plans to deepen its footprint across the KSA and wider GCC markets. This indicates growth of the company in the long-term, likely to attract investors.

Advertisement

Grasim Industries The company stated that its board has approved a composite scheme to transfer Essel Mining’s renewable energy business to its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Renewables, through a slump sale, in accordance with Income Tax regulations.

Timex Group The company stated that its promoter, Timex Group Luxury Watches BV of the Netherlands, has exercised the oversubscription option in its ongoing offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares via the stock exchange route.

Waaree Energies Waaree Energies announced that its CEO, Amit Paithankar, has stepped down from the company. In a regulatory filing, the board said it has accepted his resignation and cleared the appointment of Jignesh Rathod as the incoming CEO.

Indian Overseas Bank IOB said in a regulatory filing that it has secured RBI approval to establish an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) banking unit at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Advertisement

NTPC Green Energy The company has announced the start of commercial operations for the ninth tranche, comprising 13.98 MW, of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project under NTPC Renewable Energy.