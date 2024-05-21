Stocks to watch: BEL, SAIL, Oil India, RVNL, Whirlpool, NHPC
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 21:
Oil India: In Q4FY24, Oil India reported a 10% sequential decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2332.94 crore, but a 17% YoY increase. The company’s revenue from operations rose by around 16% YoY to ₹10,166 crore. OIL’s board recommended a 1:2 bonus share issue and a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (post-bonus) for FY24, in addition to the interim dividends already paid. The company’s EBITDA for Q4 rose to ₹3838 crore, with an 18% YoY increase in crude oil EBIT to ₹1,744.75 crore. OIL achieved its highest ever EBIDTA of ₹11,643.30 crore for FY24, driven by record oil and gas production of 6.54 MMTOE. Crude oil production increased by 5.76% to 3.359 MMT in FY24, and natural gas production also grew. The company drilled a record 61 wells during the year.
