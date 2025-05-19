Stocks to watch: BEL, Vodafone Idea, KEC International, Arvind Fashions among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. BEL, Power Grid, Jupiter Wagons Shares of BEL, Power Grid, and Jupiter Wagons are expected to be in the spotlight today as these companies are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea shares are likely to draw attention after the financially strained telecom company moved to the Supreme Court, contesting the government's denial of its plea to waive more than $5 billion in interest and penalties related to statutory dues.

KEC International The RPG Group company has won fresh contracts valued at ₹1,133 crore for transmission and distribution projects across India.

Divi's Lab Divi’s Laboratories posted a net profit of ₹662 crore for the fourth quarter, with revenue reaching ₹2,585 crore during the period.

Arvind Fashions Arvind Fashions reported a net loss of ₹93.15 crore in the fourth quarter, marking a reversal from the profit recorded in the same quarter last year, despite an 8.8% rise in revenue and an 18% increase in EBITDA.

Delhivery Delhivery posted a strong recovery in Q4, recording a net profit of ₹72.6 crore compared to a loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased by 5.6% year-on-year, and EBITDA surged nearly threefold to ₹119 crore.

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, has signed loan agreements totaling 566 million euros with JP Morgan, DBS Bank, and Citigroup Global Markets Asia. The loans are unsecured and have a one-year term.

Max Healthcare Institute The company’s subsidiary, Crosslay Remedies, has finalized a sale deed to acquire a 4,000 square meter plot of land, including the existing building on it, situated next to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vaishali, for ₹120 crore. This strategic move will enable the hospital to expand by adding around 140 beds over the next 30 months.

JSW Steel The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on May 23 to discuss raising long-term funds and to consider a proposal for dividend distribution.

Sun Pharma Sun Pharma announced that the US FDA has approved its next-generation BLU-U blue light photodynamic therapy (PDT) for treating actinic keratosis.